S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 1.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.55.

CoStar Group Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,460. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

