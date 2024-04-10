Saitama (SAITAMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $879,910.93

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Saitama has a total market cap of $67.65 million and approximately $879,910.93 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,151.12 or 1.00522934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011363 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00132043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,972,304,913 coins and its circulating supply is 42,197,677,106 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,972,304,912.535738. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00155706 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $887,303.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.