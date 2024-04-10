Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 155,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 205,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sarama Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Sarama Resources alerts:

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.