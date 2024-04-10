Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $54.46. 1,635,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,266,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

