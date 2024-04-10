Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 7%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 116,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 794,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $74,670.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $74,670.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock worth $534,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,704,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after buying an additional 291,156 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 329,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after buying an additional 802,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 1,495,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

