Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 86,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 880,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Schrödinger Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

