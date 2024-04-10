Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 309,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 157,346 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 256,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

