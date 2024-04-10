Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.79. 225,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,999. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

