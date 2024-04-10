Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

