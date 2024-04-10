Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Raised by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 3,455,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,488. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.