Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

