Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Mendel Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,321,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,253,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SCHD traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. 3,522,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

