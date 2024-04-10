Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,605,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

