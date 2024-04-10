Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “negative” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of STX stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,473.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

