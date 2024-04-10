Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $128.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.43. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $238,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raymond James by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

