Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Head to Head Review

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SHF alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SHF and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -98.39% -58.15% -25.60% Security National Financial 4.55% 4.81% 1.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHF and Security National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $17.56 million 2.07 -$17.28 million ($0.38) -2.06 Security National Financial $318.50 million 0.52 $14.49 million $0.65 11.06

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Security National Financial beats SHF on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.