Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 0.6 %

CarMax stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

