Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 584 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $429.58 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $440.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.87 and its 200-day moving average is $373.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

