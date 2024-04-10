Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.93.

NYSE:VLO opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

