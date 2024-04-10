Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,919,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,581.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,595.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,347.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

