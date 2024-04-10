Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 0.3 %

ENLC opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

