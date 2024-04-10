Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $675,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $272.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $274.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

