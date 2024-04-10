Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 239,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 127,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

