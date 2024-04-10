Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUM opened at $318.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

