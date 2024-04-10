Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $336,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

IBTX opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.33. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.