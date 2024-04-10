Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

