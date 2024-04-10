Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,320 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.