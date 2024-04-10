Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.86.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

