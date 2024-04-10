Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

