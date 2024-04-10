Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100,468 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 110,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

