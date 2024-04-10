Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 138,123 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,123 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

