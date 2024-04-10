Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VO opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

