Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 827 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.92 and a 200 day moving average of $312.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

