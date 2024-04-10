SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 1,740.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

LEDS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,845. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 210.92% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

