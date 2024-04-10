Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 2,104,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,653,906 shares.The stock last traded at $35.62 and had previously closed at $32.54.

Specifically, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Semtech Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Semtech by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 203,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.