Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 38,888 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

