Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,608,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 144,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,859,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AXL opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

