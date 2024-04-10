Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.