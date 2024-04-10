Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.62 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,157.23%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

