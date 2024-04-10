Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.77 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $368.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average is $152.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

