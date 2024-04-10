Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2,775.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,627 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,227,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 77,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

