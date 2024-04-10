Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $9.67 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Zscaler
In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock worth $7,437,172 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zscaler Price Performance
NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
