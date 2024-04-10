Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $9.67 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock worth $7,437,172 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.