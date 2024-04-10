Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 13,168 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,421,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 521,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $459.72 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $423.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

