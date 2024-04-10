Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $7,437,172. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

