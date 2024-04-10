ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $12.90 on Wednesday, reaching $769.32. The company had a trading volume of 177,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,138. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $770.46 and a 200-day moving average of $692.96. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.22.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

