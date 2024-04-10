ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $900.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $885.00 to $900.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $772.22.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $781.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.96. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,169,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.