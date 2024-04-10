SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DYTA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. 4,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

