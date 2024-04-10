Shatish D. Dasani Purchases 80,000 Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,313.25).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

Speedy Hire stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 25.75 ($0.33). The stock had a trading volume of 9,176,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The company has a market cap of £118.92 million, a PE ratio of -2,535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. Speedy Hire Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

