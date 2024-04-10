Shatish D. Dasani Purchases 80,000 Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,313.25).
Speedy Hire Stock Performance
Speedy Hire stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 25.75 ($0.33). The stock had a trading volume of 9,176,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The company has a market cap of £118.92 million, a PE ratio of -2,535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. Speedy Hire Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49).
Speedy Hire Company Profile
