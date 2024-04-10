Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.91

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 542834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

