Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

Shares of SAA stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £211.51 million, a PE ratio of -8,650.00 and a beta of 1.30. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 194 ($2.46).

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

