Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
M&C Saatchi Stock Performance
Shares of SAA stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £211.51 million, a PE ratio of -8,650.00 and a beta of 1.30. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 194 ($2.46).
About M&C Saatchi
